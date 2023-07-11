Everton have ‘held discussions’ over offloading ‘complete’ £70k-a-week player

The latest reports suggest that Everton defender Mason Holgate could be on the move this summer and heading to the Championship.

According to The Telegraph, Southampton are eyeing the Goodison Park player. They have apparently ‘held discussions’ with Everton for Holgate.

Everton are apparently happy and also looking to offload the Englishman this summer as they are looking to raise some funds this summer transfer window.

The report goes on to say that Southampton have now made a move for Holgate due to the fact that there is uncertainty over the futures of their players Tino Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Everton hold discussions to sell Holgate

The £70k-a-week defender has been a decent asset for Everton but it definitely feels like he is surplus to requirements at the club.

The 26 year-old has had some ‘complete‘ performances at the club but was not been consistent enough over last season.

Due to this, the centre-back, who can also play right-back, only managed to feature in eight Premier League games last season.

With this in mind, it would be a good idea for the Toffees to sell Holgate to Southampton. They already need money themselves after being charged for breaching Financial Fair Play rules so selling Holgate would definitely help.

It is a huge summer for Everton, they have been battling relegation for the last two seasons and if they do not sort out their squad then they could easily be relegated.

Some of their fringe players like Holgate who are barely paid are on a lot of money so if they could sell him on and buy better quality then they should become a much-better outfit, especially with Sean Dyche as manager.