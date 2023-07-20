The latest news suggests that there is growing belief around Everton as they feel like they will be able to sign Wilfried Gnonto this summer.

According to FootballTransfers, Gnonto has ‘expressed his willingness’ to join Everton this summer. The news seems very positive right now.

It gets better as the report goes on to say that despite Everton’s first bid of £15million being rejected, there is hope that a compromise can be made as Leeds’ valuation is £19million.

The report claims that Leeds feel like it will be impossible to keep the young forward at the club due to them being relegated last season.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Everton closing in on Gnonto

This latest transfer news around Everton is very exciting for fans of the club. Gnonto is only 19 years-old but is highly-rated and impressed in the Premier League.

He is already featuring for Italy at senior level and managed four goals and four assists in 28 appearances for Leeds so far.

He is an exciting young prospect who has top potential. No doubt if Everton spent around £19million on him then they will feel like they can make a profit on him in the future.

The ‘exceptional‘ attacker will no doubt want to continue playing in a top division for his growth and due to his quality.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

It is a big summer for Everton. They cannot continue surviving in the Premier League on the final day and need to massively improve the squad.

Not only would Gnonto improve the squad for the present but he would also improve it for the future as well. It seems like a great signing should it be completed.

Everton are reportedly closing in on Arnaut Danjuma, so it would be good to see two exciting forwards joining the Toffees in quick succession.