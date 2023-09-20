Everton have a ‘major area of concern’ that has left Sean Dyche pretty much stuck – journalist

Everton definitely have shown that they have some issues this season and journalist Paul Brown believes they have one major area of concern.

It has been a very stressful start to the season for Everton and they are still waiting to get their first win of the Premier League season.

They have barely scored in their five matches and they have also conceded a fair few goals, so there is a lot of work to do for manager Sean Dyche.

Now, journalist Paul Brown has pinpointed the position he believes is one big area of concern for the Toffees.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Paul Brown worried about one position at Everton

It is no shock that some are worried about the Toffees and how well they can perform due to their poor start to the campaign.

Speaking about the full-back position at Everton, journalist Paul Brown said: “I didn’t think Ashley Young or Mykolenko did at all well against Arsenal, I thought they were both exposed. I’m not really sure what options there are for him.

“He’s going to have to try and get game out of them and it’s going to take some coaching and maybe a tinker to the way the team is set up and plays, but I think the full-back area is a major area of concern for Everton.”

The full-back position does seem worrying for Dyche at the moment. It is no shock to see Young be exposed by Arsenal’s top attackers due to the fact that he is now 38 years-old.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Mykolenko also did not look at his best and with the transfer window shut, Sean Dyche will now have to deal with that issue from within.

The Premier League has massively evolved to a point where the full-backs are crucial in both attack and defence and this could be Everton’s downfall this season.