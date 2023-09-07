Everton have an outstanding talent in their ranks in Amadou Onana, who has shone despite the Toffees struggling.

Indeed, according to the CIES Football Observatory, the 22-year-old Everton midfielder is valued the same as Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

The website has Onana’s value down as €30million (around £25.7million), the same as that of the Anfield and Netherlands skipper.

Obviously the Everton star and the Liverpool powerhouse are at different stages of their career, which will impact on their respective values.

Onana is just 22 years old and has his whole career ahead of him. The Toffees ace looks like he could become a superstar in the future.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

At the same time, Van Dijk is still a world-class player featuring at the highest level for a Liverpool side that had started the season brightly.

The Reds currently sit third in the Premier League table, having won their last three and drawn their other game.

Meanwhile, Everton haven’t had a good start to the Premier League season, currently sitting 18th in the table.

Sean Dyche’s Toffees lost their first three league matches of the campaign, conceding six and not scoring once in those.

However, there was some cause for optimism as Everton reached the third round of the League Cup and picked up a 2-2 draw in their last game.

Let’s hope the Toffees can build on their efforts. With the ‘fantastic‘ Onana in their team, they have a midfield titan who can help them go up the table.

The 6ft 5in powerhouse has amazing technical and carrying abilities, covers a lot of ground and has a great engine.

