Everton eyeing ‘electric’ £15m forward with the same agent as Jordan Pickford

Everton have been linked with Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga once again over the past few days.

According to Foot Mercato, the Toffees are planning to ‘launch an assault’ for the 21-year-old’s signature.

Everton reportedly tried to sign Elanga in the January transfer window, but to no avail.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Now, with the Toffees surviving in the Premier League, they’ll want to kick on under Sean Dyche.

The report claims Everton ‘want to go in a more offensive way’ in terms of getting a deal for Elanga over the line.

An offer is expected to be tabled ‘quickly’ for the Red Devils fringe player, added the French outlet.

Elanga clocked up just over 700 minutes from 26 appearances last season under Erik ten Hag.

Although his contract runs until 2026, the Sweden international may well want to seek first-team football elsewhere.

A month ago, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed that Man United are looking for around £10-15million.

Our view

This is certainly an exciting report for Everton fans, considering the player’s potential availability, talent and price tag.

Elanga is an “electric” player who, at just 21 years of age, has his whole career ahead of him.

He has shown he has what it takes to do well in the Premier League and on the international stage.

Elanga also shares an agency – CAA Stellar – with one Everton player in Jordan Pickford.

With regards to the price tag, if Plettenberg’s report is true, then what a bargain he’d be.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

At the same time, Man United have a lot of leverage as their player’s contract runs until 2026 with a year’s option.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks, but this is an interesting lead that could have some legs.