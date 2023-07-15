Everton enquire over record-breaking 21-year-old who’s ‘extremely versatile’

Everton have reportedly expressed an interest in Juventus talent Koni De Winter.

According to Tuttojuve, the Toffees have got in touch with the Serie A club over the 21-year-old.

Everton are currently in the process of bolstering the ranks after only just surviving in the league last term.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

So far, the Toffees have made one signing in Ashley Young, who joined Goodison Park on a free transfer.

Now, Everton have apparently contacted Juve to enquire about De Winter, a versatile defensive player.

The Blues are reportedly ‘interested in furthering the discussions in the event that the player is allowed to leave’.

As well as Everton, French outlet Lille have apparently made contact with the Serie A side over De Winter.

Our view

De Winter may not be a well-known name on these shores, but he’s been making a name for himself in Italy.

The 21-year-old defender is the youngest Champions League starter in the Bianconeri’s history.

He also spent last season on loan at fellow Serie A side Empoli, where he made 14 appearances.

Juve apparently rate De Winter – a 14-cap Belgium Under-21 player – very highly and don’t want him to leave.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether Everton manage to convince the Italians to sell De Winter.

That said, you’d like to think they could let the ‘extremely versatile‘ player spent a season on loan.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

In that case, the Toffees shouldn’t have any issues in acquiring his services for the upcoming campaign.

De Winter plays at centre-back, but can also feature at right-back and as a defensive midfielder.