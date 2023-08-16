Everton ‘currently in talks’ to sign ‘tenacious’ 20 year-old attacker who has won four trophies – journalist

Everton are looking to bolster their attacking quality and now a journalist is claiming they are in talks with a new transfer target.

It was another stressful campaign last season for Everton. They were involved in a relegation battle and the first game of the new season saw them lose 1-0 at home to Fulham.

This stresses the need for attacking talent and it is no shock to see them look to Europe for some more signings.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that Everton are one of both clubs ‘currently in talks’ for Johan Bakayoko. Apparently, they are set to make an ‘official approach’ to PSV Eindhoven in the coming hours. There is competition though, and apparently Paris Saint-Germain are still active in the race.

Photo by Aaron van Zandvoort/Soccrates/Getty Images

Everton in talks to sign Bakayoko

Bakayoko is highly-rated at his current club PSV in Holland. He is seen as a ‘tenacious‘ player and looks to have a very high ceiling.

The 20 year-old has already won four trophies with PSV and has 14 goal contributions in his 41 appearances. This campaign, he has two assists in his first two games.

Bakayoko clearly looks to be an exciting talent who has the potential to be a huge star. He would definitely be a top signing for Everton.

Everton desperately need to strengthen in attack. This was emphasised by the fact that they missed multiple good chances against Fulham last weekend.

Photo by Aaron van Zandvoort/Soccrates/Getty Images

If Everton do want to stop being involved in a relegation battle then they need to make attacking signings like Bakayoko.

Teams around them are strengthening and they cannot fall behind otherwise they could definitely be at risk of getting relegated.