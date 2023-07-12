Everton could move to sign rapid English striker who Jurgen Klopp says is a ‘proper, proper’ player

Everton are interested in Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy as Sean Dyche’s side prioritise the signing of a new goalscorer in the summer transfer window.

A report from Football Transfers has suggested that the Foxes have told Vardy that he can leave the club this summer after more than a decade at the King Power Stadium.

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The report claims that Jamie Vardy joins Moussa Dembele and Willy Gnonto on Everton’s wishlist as they set their sights on strengthening their attacking line.

Everton eyeing Jamie Vardy

According to Football Transfers, the Toffees previously looked at Vardy in the 2022 January window. But Leicester will now let the former England international leave for a small fee ahead of the final year of his contract.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Vardy would face a tricky decision if Everton come calling. He turns 37 next January, so clearly, he may not have too many more opportunities to play at the highest level.

But he has done so much with Leicester. He joined the club after shining in non-league football with Fleetwood Town.

And his time with the Foxes has been dramatic for all kinds of reasons. So it will not be an easy call to leave the club – even if he gets the chance to make an immediate return to the top-flight.

Much may depend on where he features in Enzo Maresca’s plans. If the new Leicester boss does not see him as a key man, he may feel that he may as well chance his arm at Goodison Park.

Brendan Rodgers previously labelled Vardy ‘unique‘. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp once said that he is a ‘proper, proper player‘. And Dyche may feel that he can get more out of him before the time comes for the striker to hang up his boots.