Everton could be offered £10m striker this summer after January bid











Everton will be presented with the chance to sign Duvan Zapata in the summer, with Atalanta ready to sell the striker for just £10 million, according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (26/2; page 73).

You would imagine that a new striker is going to be a priority for Sean Dyche’s men at the end of the campaign. It has been a miserable season in front of goal for the Toffees.

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

No-one has scored more than three goals in the Premier League. And their strikers have managed just two between them so far.

Everton likely to be offered Zapata

Of course, relegation could still be a possibility for the Toffees. But should they manage to stay up, they will surely not hang around when it comes to signing a striker.

Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images

One player they looked at in January was Zapata. The Sunday Mirror (26/2; page 73) reports that Everton were pursuing a loan deal which included a £15 million option to buy.

Obviously, no move would take place. But the Mirror reports that the Colombian has fallen out with Gian Piero Gasperini. And thus, Everton will be offered the opportunity to sign the forward.

His asking price is set to be around £10 million.

Zapata would be a very interesting target for Everton. His record in Serie A this season is not impressive, with just one goal coming in 15 appearances. Admittedly, he has played more of a peripheral role.

Meanwhile, he turns 32 before the summer. So he is approaching the twilight of his career at the highest level.

But his overall record for Atalanta is outstanding. He has 80 goals and 42 assists in 179 games for the club. So he is definitely able to find the back of the net.

If Everton bring several players in, Zapata may not be a terrible addition. But it would not be a game-changer, judging by his campaign so far.