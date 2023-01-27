Sean Dyche set to sign Everton contract until 2025, says Fabrizio Romano











Everton are closing in on the appointment of Sean Dyche as new manager, after talks to bring in Marcelo Bielsa broke down.

The Toffees are moving quick to get someone in to replace Frank Lampard. With FA Cup football this weekend, it means Dyche will have a week or so to work with the players before they’re in Premier League action.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Dyche has been out of work since leaving Burnley. However, with Everton in a relegation battle, the Toffees have moved to get the experience of Dyche in the door to help them stay up.

And taking to Twitter just now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a deal is now close, with the final details being sorted on a contract for Dyche until 2025.

Everton are closing in on appointment of Sean Dyche as new head coach to replace Frank Lampard 🚨🔵 #EFC



Discussions at final stages, details now being sorted on the contract valid until June 2025. pic.twitter.com/AoUUdLRBKQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2023

Dyche will reunite at Everton with players he knows well such as James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil, and Michael Keane.

Everton will hope Dyche’s experience and knowhow in the PL with Burnley will give them a huge chance of staying up this season. He guided the Clarets to the top flight, before overseeing nigh on a decade of PL football at Turf Moor.

TBR’s View: Dyche is the right man for Everton

The idea of bringing in Marcelo Bielsa was a bold one from the Everton board but in reality, Sean Dyche was always the best option.

He is best equipped to try and get them to stay clear of relegation. He is proven, and will get back to basics with a squad clearly struggling to get to its best.

A contract until 2025 is a show of faith from Everton as well. Yes, it’s not a long one but it shows they value Dyche and they’ll hope he brings success. For Everton fans, getting Dyche will feel like a relief and he should, in theory, instil the steel in the Toffees that is lacking.