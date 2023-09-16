Everton boosted as £100k-a-week player is available vs Arsenal

The latest team news around Everton is a massive boost as one of their key defenders has recovered from his minot injury problem.

According to reports from BBC Sport, Everton defender James Tarkowski has ‘overcome’ a minor issue and is available to play Arsenal.

In their last match against Sheffield United over the international break, the centre-back had to be substituted due to suffering an injury.

It looks like the international break came at the perfect time for James Tarkowski as he has now recovered from his minor injury.

James Tarkowski fit to face Everton

The 30 year-old defender is a key player for Everton and his experience is massively needed. The club looks like they will be in a relegation battle.

Arsenal is a very tough game but Everton did manage to win this game last season and they will be hoping to do the same again.

Tarkowski was in fact the goalscorer in the 1-0 victory and his attacking threat from set-pieces is massively crucial for the Toffees.

Everton are yet to win in the Premier League and have only picked up one point so far this season. They only managed to score their first goals of the season in their last game.

The defender is also a very experienced head, and with Everton in a relegation battle, he is definitely needed on the pitch.

The £100k-a-week defender will no doubt be very influential this season and if Everton are going to stay up then they need Tarkowski playing.