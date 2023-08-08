Everton attempt to hijack £10m move for attacking talent with 10 goals in 26 Under-21 internationals

Everton have tried to hijack a move for an attacker this summer transfer window, but sadly the latest reports suggests that the transfer didn’t go to plan.

It is no secret that Everton want to improve the attacking options at the club. The current attacking options are not good enough. This was proven by the fact that their highest goal scoring striker only managed two goals. Winger Dwight McNeil managed the most with seven.

The latest from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Everton were interested in right-winger Dan Ndoye. They were so keen that they made a late bid to try and sign him this week.

The player was already looking like he would be heading to Bologna as a move around £10million was all agreed. Everton tried to hijack the deal but it looks like Ndoye is unsure about joining the Toffees.

Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

Everton fail in hijacking move for Ndoye

The 22 year-old looks to be a top talent and prospect. He has showcased this at both club level and at international youth level.

The Switzerland U21 international has managed 10 goals in 26 appearances for his country. He currently plays for FC Basel, but it looks like he will now be heading to Serie A.

This will be disappointing but it is good to see Everton looking for young attacking signings. Clearly they have realised that they can not massively spend on lots or prime talent and need to look at future prospects.

It will be interesting to see who they move for next. With the club being involved in relegation battles over the last couple of seasons, they need to strengthen soon.

Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

It is a big season for the club. They need to push up the table otherwise they will eventually get dragged down and eventually relegated.

A lot of the clubs around them are strengthening this summer. It looks like it will be a real dogfight to see who avoids the drop.