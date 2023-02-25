Everton and West Ham are now interested in signing 'extraordinary' defender











West Ham are among the clubs keeping tabs on the contract situation of Chris Smalling at Roma.

90Min report that the Englishman is entering the final months of his deal with the Serie A outfit, where he is managed by Jose Mourinho.

They say that the Italian capital club have an option to trigger his extension for another year, and that it looks set to be taken up.

But the Hammers, as well as Everton, Smalling’s former club Fulham and Leicester City are all keen on bringing the defender back to England.

West Ham could battle Tottenham for Chris Smalling

Reports from Calciomercatoweb in December suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Chris Smalling as well.

Spurs need a world class central defender, but that rumour looks like Daniel Levy eyeing a potential bargain for a player with a dwindling contract.

That said, Smalling has impressed in Italy, and was called ‘extraordinary‘ in the Italian press for his UEFA Conference League semi-final display last season.

But he is 33, so would represent little more than a cut-price, experienced purchase if he even had the desire to come back to England.

Quotes in the report make that seem very doubtful at this stage, as he said: “I am very confident [about staying] .I have an option to renew for one year but I hope to stay for more seasons.”

It seems the London rivals may need to look elsewhere for a new central defender in the summer, with the outcomes of their respective Champions League and survival bids having a huge impact on their business the next time the transfer window opens.