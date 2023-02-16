Everton actually made move to sign £15m striker in December, but he still went elsewhere











Everton made a move get a deal in place to sign Danny Ings before the January transfer window even opened.

That is according to the Athletic, who claim that the Toffees were the first to the table for the England international.

They claim that under Frank Lampard, Everton tried to sound out Aston Villa over a possible loan move as early as December.

But he ended up going to West Ham on a permanent deal for £15 million, as Everton were unable to seal the loan move.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Everton made first move for Danny Ings

Everton have still not replaced the goals of Richarlison, who moved to Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

They did not make a single signing in the January window, where their plans were complicated by the late sacking of Frank Lampard.

That left Sean Dyche only deadline day to get any new faces through the door, but they did not manage to get anyone in.

Ellis Simms was fielded upfront in Monday night’s Merseyside derby, and there is debate over whether he should have even been recalled from Sunderland last month.

That offered an indication of how Dyche views Neal Maupay’s suitability for his system, given his preference for physical targetmen.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s form and fitness will be absolutely crucial, while Ings is looking to try and bang in the goals to keep West Ham safe, potentially at Everton’s expense.