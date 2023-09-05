Everton actually had a very close eye on signing £30m Liverpool target all summer

Everton tracked PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko throughout the summer amid reports that Liverpool were pushing to sign the winger.

That’s according to The Athletic who also confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain and Burnley were among those interested.

However, the information confirms that Everton were never likely to get close to Bakayoko’s £30m asking price.

Premier League side Brentford did table such a bid, but Bakayoko preferred to remain at the Dutch club.

Given Everton’s interest, it’s clear that Sean Dyche was very keen to reshuffle his options on the wing this season.

The club were consistently linked with Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto, their key target in the window.

And the side did sanction loan deals for both Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison.

Alex Iwobi was sold on deadline day and it would seem that Demarai Gray’s future is still undecided.

And although funds were limited, it seems Everton were ready with targets such as Bakayoko if the right situation arose.

Liverpool were strongly linked with Bakayoko towards deadline day and one source thought they were making their move.

Although Everton may have held interest in Liverpool target Bakayoko, it seems their funds were prioritised for a new striker.

And Beto’s full league debut would suggest that was a wise call.

The 25-year-old looked excellent away to Sheffield United and he was a constant threat to the opposition defence.

Everton fans will no doubt be excited to see their new striker in action again when Arsenal visit Goodison Park after the break.

And despite not sanctioning deals for players like Gnonto or Liverpool target Bakayoko, Everton will consider their squad in a stronger position.

With two strikers on board Dyche’s squad now looks a lot better balanced.

