Everton actually considered signing ‘fantastic’ Arsenal player before deadline day – journalist

Everton were apparently one of the clubs who showed interest in signing Arsenal’s Portuguese defender Cedric Soares this week.

The 32-year-old was expected to leave the Gunners before last night’s deadline, but no club came forward to sign him.

ESPN’s James Olley has now revealed that Everton actually considered him.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Everton showed interest in Arsenal defender Cedric Soares

Arsenal signed Cedric Soares initially on loan in January 2020.

That move was made permanent in the following summer, but the Portuguese full-back was never quite the first choice at the club.

Arsenal sent Cedric to Fulham on loan at the start of the year, and since he returned, they have been desperate to offload him permanently.

The hope was he would move on yesterday, and Everton apparently showed interest in making a move to sign him earlier this week.

However, no move materialised in the end.

Olley tweeted: “Everton and Olympiacos showed some interest in Arsenal defender Cedric Soares this week.

“Didn’t materialise into anything yesterday but still time for Olympiacos if they choose to pursue him – Greek transfer deadline is September 11.”

TBR View:

Arsenal did everything they could to move many of their players on in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners sold Rob Holding, Auston Trusty, Pablo Mari, Matt Turner, Granit Xhaka and Folarin Balogun, while Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Kieran Tierney and Marquinhos were all loaned out.

The two that missed out on moves were Nicolas Pepe and the ‘fantastic‘ Cedric.

Arsenal will be hoping clubs from other leagues where the transfer window is still open will make a move for the two players in the coming days.