Everton 1-0 Arsenal: TalkSPORT's Micky Gray reacts to Dominic Calvert-Lewin display











Everton blew both the Premier League relegation battle and the title race wide open in Saturday’s early kickoff.

The Toffees were desperate to get back to winning ways, but were up against a tough opponent in Arsenal.

Prior to the game, few were fancying Everton to get a result against the high-flying league leaders.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

However, Everton put in a solid, battling and immense display inside a fired-up Goodison Park to secure a 1-0 win.

The Toffees showed great intensity on the day and got their just rewards by scoring the winner in the 59th minute.

James Tarkowski outmuscled Gunners captain Martin Odegaard at the back post to head in from a corner.

Indeed, Everton could’ve easily scored before then.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had several good chances in the first half for the Blues.

The 25-year-old led the line well throughout the game and put himself about against the Arsenal centre-backs.

Calvert-Lewin did pretty much everything except score, and talkSPORT’s Micky Gray liked what he saw from him.

“Calvert-Lewin deserves a goal,” Gray told talkSPORT (4/2/23, 13:46).

“He’s been absolutely fantastic up there on his own.”

Photo by Emma Simpson – Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

‘The focal point they need’

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Peter Smith said the Everton forward was a “real handful” against the Gunners.

He said Calvert-Lewin is the focal point Everton need, and reckons he’ll be perfect for Sean Dyche’s style of play.

“Calvert-Lewin has been a real handful for Arsenal today,” Smith said on Sky Sports (4/2/23, 13:44).

“It’s something Everton fans know only too well: his fitness over the course of the remainder of this season could be absolutely crucial to their chances.

“He’s the focal point they need. And he looks like the ideal frontman for the style Dyche is looking to implement.”

Calvert-Lewin played until the 62nd minute, Dyche opting to replace him with Neal Maupay.

Definitely the right decision from the Everton boss, who was taking precautions over the striker.

Calvert-Lewin was back to his best in the opening hour, but the Toffees needed to keep pressing without worrying about the player’s fitness.

Amazing how quickly things change in football. Everton were in dire straits but now things are looking up.