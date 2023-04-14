'Even more baffling': Jamie Carragher just can't believe Liverpool signed £40m player now











Jamie Carragher has now questioned the signing of Cody Gakpo at Liverpool after he arrived in January.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher discussed the £40m signing of Gakpo, stating that he can’t quite get his head around why the Reds prioritised that deal ahead of signing a new midfielder.

Carragher did state that he’s quite a big fan of Gakpo as a player, but even he had to concede that this was an unnecessary signing at a time when Liverpool so desperately needed a midfielder.

Gakpo signing baffling

Carragher gave his verdict on Gakpo.

“Cody Gakpo signed for £40 million in January, even though the side was crying out for more midfield energy. Gakpo has made a promising start. I like him. But now it is even more baffling that another striker was prioritised,” Carragher wrote.

“Most supporters would have willingly accepted the Gakpo outlay being kept back to turn a £90 million Bellingham bid into a £130 million signing.”

“This is the first time I have openly questioned Liverpool’s transfer policy during the Klopp era.”

“I get that Liverpool cannot spend like Manchester City, and they are not and should never be like Chelsea, who seem to sign highly rated, mega-expensive players on a whim without any idea how or where they will fit into the team and manager’s vision.”

Need to be smarter

As Carragher says, Liverpool don’t have the financial muscle of Manchester City or Chelsea, so they have to be smarter with their spending when they do splash the cash.

Of course, signing Gakpo for £40m could end up looking like a bargain in a few years’ time, but it was a signing in an area that didn’t need surgery.

With Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in the side, a new attacking player who can play down the left and through the middle wasn’t needed, but the Reds prioritised Gakpo over a midfielder in the winter.

As Zinedine Zidane once said after David Beckham was signed by Real Madrid and Claude Makelele was let go “Why put another layer of gold paint on the Bentley when you are losing the entire engine?”

