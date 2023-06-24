The latest reports suggest that Everton could face a battle to keep ahold of Andre Gomes as Lille want to sign him permanently or on a loan.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Lille manager Paulo Fonseca is keen to bring the player back to the French club. This is after a successful loan spell at Lille this season.

Apparently, the club do not mind if the deal is a permanent or a loan, they just want him back next season. Sadly for Lille, the loan clause they had on Gomes did not have the option to make the deal permanent.

The £120k-a-week (Salarysport) Everton player started 18 games in Ligue 1 for Lille. He helped them finish fifth and they secured a Europa Conference League play-off round spot.

(Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Lille want Everton midfielder Gomes

Everton will have another very tough season. They finished 17th last season, 16th the season before and now have financial troubles.

They have already been charged for breaching financial fair play rules and this will cause them issues over the summer. There has also been huge changes in the board as they try to rebuild away from their failures.

The ‘excellent‘ midfielder showed his quality when he first signed for Everton, but last season they loaned him out to Lille. It seems like he impressed as they want to sign him permanently.

Gomes does have good quality and he could be an asset for Everton.

Despite this, if he doesn’t want to play for the Toffees then it would be a good idea if they sold him and picked up some money. This could help them with FFP and also in the transfer market.

The club needs to make sure they have a squad of players who want to fight for the badge next season.