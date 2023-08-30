European club now ‘working’ to sign ‘phenomenal’ Tottenham defender

Tottenham Hotspur look set for some late transfer activity as the summer window edges closer to closure.

As well as incomings, Spurs could also look to offload players who are surplus to requirements.

For instance, the future of long-serving Tottenham defender Eric Dier is currently uncertain.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed on X that Bayern Munich are pondering a move for the Spurs player.

Another Tottenham defender, Japhet Tanganga, could potentially leave the North London club in the coming days.

The likes of Inter Milan, Everton and Luton Town have apparently been eyeing the 24-year-old Spurs centre-back.

Now, Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Torino are ‘working’ to make Tanganga available to head coach Ivan Juric.

The Italian club is apparently hoping to land the Tottenham player on loan with option to buy.

Our view

Tanganga was very much one of Tottenham’s success stories during a difficult 2019-20 campaign.

He made his first-team breakthrough and looked like he had what it takes to become a future regular.

As per The Athletic, one Spurs coach said in 2021: “He has the assets to be a phenomenal right-back.”

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

However, Tanganga sadly hasn’t kicked on, and remains on the fringes of the Tottenham first team.

At 24, he really needs to be playing regular first-team football now.

As this is looking increasingly unlikely at Spurs, a move would be the best option for him.

The good news is that plenty of top-flight clubs seem to be keen on Tanganga.

He’ll fancy his chances of remaining in the upper echelons of the game and hopefully kick on.