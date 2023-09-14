European club have ‘accelerated’ move for £112k-a-week Everton player after ‘approval’ of coach

The latest reports suggest that one Everton player is close to leaving the club and the move should be completed by the end of this week.

According to FotoMac, Everton midfielder Andre Gomes, who has fallen out of favour at the Premier League club, is close to finalising a move to Fenerbache.

The report goes on to say that if there are no problems in negotiations then Gomes will ‘become a Fenerbache player on Friday’.

The move has been ‘accelerated’ after the ‘approval’ of the coach of the Turkish club. The player has not featured for Everton this season.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

This is an interesting transfer update for Everton and no doubt it would be good for all parties if Gomes were to leave.

Fenerbache get a player that they want, whilst Gomes moves to a club where he will play consistent football.

Meanwhile, the midfielder is on wages of £112,000-a-week and it would be great for the Toffees to get this money off of their wage bill.

Gomes did manage to make 100 appearances for the club. The last time the 30 year-old featured for Everton was back in the 2021/22 season.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton have had a tough start to the Premier League season. They need to make sure that they offload players who either aren’t playing to the level needed or are not 100% committed to the club.

Hopefully the deal gets sorted sooner rather than later. It will be better if the move is finalised so that all parties can move on.