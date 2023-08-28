Turkish side Besiktas are looking at both Newcastle and Arsenal as they look to add new faces from the Premier League.

The Gunners and the Magpies both have players who could be deemed surplus to requirements before the deadline on Friday. Among them, are defensive duo Rob Holding and Jamal Lascelles.

According to the Daily Mail’s transfer confidential newsletter, Besiktas have asked Arsenal about signing Holding, who is well down the pecking order at The Emirates.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, it’s also claimed that a deal for Holding could be hard to do and because of that, the Turkish side have asked about signing Jamal Lascelles as well.

The ‘superb‘ Lascelles is admired a lot by Eddie Howe but does not get the game time he’d like at the club.

Whether or not he will see a move to Turkey as too good to turn down or whether he fancies remaining a leader as Newcastle go into the Champions League, remains to be seen.

Lascelles and Holding have big calls to make

There’s a lot to be admired about both Holding and Lascelles and how they go about their business at their respective clubs.

You never hear Arteta or Howe moan about either player and when called upon, they come in and do the job asked of them to the best of their ability.

However, footballers like to be playing and surely there comes a time when a move is needed. Besiktas are a massive club as well and it’s a big opportunity for a lot of players.

Lascelles and Holding, then, could be left with a big call to make.