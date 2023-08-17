European club about to make an ‘official offer’ for ‘massive’ 27 year-old Tottenham player – journalist

Tottenham are trying to offload some of their fringe players this summer and a journalist has provided an update on the future of one defender.

It has been a wild summer for Tottenham as they lost Harry Kane but have also signed some top talents to improve the squad.

One player who’s future has looked uncertain in Davinson Sanchez. Reports have suggested that Spurs are happy to offload him this summer.

Journalist Pipe Sierra provided the latest on his future. He said: “Several teams have approached Tottenham to find out the conditions of Davinson Sanchez. AS Monaco would make an official offer in the next few hours; there are already advanced dialogues The thing about Spartak Moscow fell due to the sociopolitical issue with Russia.”

Davinson Sanchez attracting lots of interest

Many see Sanchez as a ‘top-class’ defender and a ‘massive’ player, but sadly, we have not seen enough of it during his times as a Spurs player.

With him attracting a lot of interest, now feels like the best time to offload him, especially with the club happy to do so.

It has definitely not worked out for him and it would free up some money for some better defensive signings if he were to leave this summer.

With the club not battling in Europe next season, they need to make sure they finish higher up the league to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

No doubt Spurs will hopefully make some more signings this summer, but it may need some players to leave before they can do so.

With the Premier League season already begun, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou will hope his squad is sorted sooner rather than later.