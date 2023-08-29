Europa League Group Stage Draw 23/24: Date, Time, TV Channel UK, Teams & More

The Europa League Group Stage draw for the 23/24 campaign is nearly upon us. Here is absolutely everything you need to know about it.

The Europa League has proven itself to be a top-tier competition over the years. It is now no longer a dumping ground for second-class European sides, but an established title filled with phenomenal sides who are all desperate to get their hands on the lucrative prize.

Last year’s winners were Sevilla but also included the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona.

We’re excited for it to start back up again, and it all begins with the group stage draw.

Photo by Harold Cunningham – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

When is the Europa League Group Stage Draw?

The draw will be taking place on Friday the 1st of September 2023. The draw will take place at 12 PM BST in Monaco.

The Europa Conference League Draw will also take place after this – so stick around!

How to Watch & Live Stream

UEFA will be streaming the entirety of the draw live, alongside the draw for the Europa Conference League. The stream will begin at 12 PM BST – however, the process is usually quite staggered, so don’t expect the draw to begin immediately.

Stream link – here.

What UK TV Channel will the Europa League Group Stage Draw be on?

The group stage draw will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK. This can be found on the following channels:

Photo by Harold Cunningham – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

What teams are in the Europa League Group Stage Draw?

Here are all the confirmed teams so far. When more information becomes available, we’ll also be adding the pots.

More will be added following the conclusion of the qualifiers.