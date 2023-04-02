ESPN pundit Steve Nicol stunned by Leandro Trossard's impact for Arsenal











ESPN pundit Steve Nicol has expressed his surprised about the impact Leandro Trossard has made for Arsenal since he signed.

The Gunners kept on with their Premier League title charge yesterday with a brilliant victory over Leeds United.

Mikel Arteta’s side had to respond, after Manchester City’s fantastic 4-1 win over Liverpool.

And they beat the Whites by the same scoreline at the Emirates Stadium, with Gabriel Jesus grabbing two goals.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ben White also scored against his former club, and Granit Xhaka continue his good goalscoring form this season.

It was another superb outing from Trossard, who made Jesus’ second goal of the day with a great cross from the right side after he worked a bit of space for himself.

Remarkably, Trossard is already up to seven assist for the Gunners since he signed for the club from Brighton in January.

According to WhoScored, taking into account only this haul of assists and not his ones for Brighton would mean he’d rank joint-third for assists in the Premier League this season.

After yesterday’s game, football.london branded him ‘outstanding’ for this amazing tally.

Realistically, very few people would have seen this kind of impact from Trossard coming.

ESPN pundit Nicol certainly did not, admitting yesterday (via ESPN FC): “A guy who wants to play. He’s a guy who actually has ability. A guy who walks into a team and makes everybody around him better.

“That’s not the sort of thing we said when Trossard signed for Arsenal.

“I know what I was saying. I’m going ‘Well this is a good player to have when you need to rest somebody’. In such a short space of time, he has become ‘well, do I rest him, or do I rest someone else?’, That’s the impact he’s had.”

What a signing Leandro Trossard has been for Arsenal, as Steve Nicol praises Gunners star

Nicol likely isn’t alone in his feeling about Trossard. There cannot have been many people who foresaw this kind of impact from the Belgian. As good as he was for Brighton.

When he signed for a reported £27 million, many were still hung up about the Mykhailo Mudryk deal falling not coming to fruition.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

You will be hard pressed to find a Gunners fan who is thinking about Mudryk now, as Trossard blossoms into one of the Premier League’s best creators before their very eyes.

The star has been absolutely sensational since he came.

It is almost as though he felt the reaction from some to his signing, and has been on a mission to prove he’s a much better player than Mudryk.