ESPN pundit says £35m Liverpool player is now so valuable to Jurgen Klopp

Alejandro Moreno has lauded Alexis Mac Allister and insisted that he is hugely valuable to Liverpool for the way he can play in a number of midfield roles.

Moreno was speaking on ESPN as the panel discussed the most important players within Jurgen Klopp’s squad following their bright start to the new season.

Alexis Mac Allister has not had the easiest time since moving to Liverpool in the summer transfer window. It appeared to be a coup for the Reds to sign the Argentinian, with the club paying just £35 million for the Brighton man.

Photo by Matias Baglietto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It is probably fair to say that Reds are yet to really see the best of Mac Allister. However, that has not entirely been his fault. He has often had to play the role of holding midfielder when that is clearly not his best position.

Alexis Mac Allister has become hugely important for Liverpool

Journalist Sam Tighe listed Mac Allister at number eight of Liverpool’s most valuable players. That arguably says something about how positively the Reds have started this campaign. But Moreno insisted that the 24-year-old should be a lot higher.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

And clearly, he feels that he has been a lot better this season than many give him credit for.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

“In my definition of valuable players, it’s a guy that can give me consistent performances. And in the case of Alexis Mac Allister, it’s not only consistent performances, but it’s consistent performances in different positions in the midfield,” he told ESPN.

“He can play different roles for you, he can take on different personalities for you. He can be a defensive guy, he can be a distributor, he can be a guy who’s 10 yards in front of the defensive line, or he can be 10 yards from the attacking half. It’s a guy who can give you different things. And that by definition makes him very valuable.”

Reds fans yet to see midfielder in full flight

Liverpool fans have certainly given Mac Allister some breathing space. They are aware that Jurgen Klopp is not really in a position to play to his strengths right now. Liverpool lack a world-class holding midfielder. And with Dominik Szoboszlai also in the ranks, it is Mac Allister who has drawn the short straw.

That situation will surely be addressed in one of the future windows. And that should hopefully give the World Cup winner the chance to show what he really can do again.