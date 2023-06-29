ESPN pundit says 24-year-old could be the ‘perfect’ player for Arsenal next season

Don Hutchison has described Declan Rice as the perfect player for Arsenal and backed the England international to flourish under Mikel Arteta.

Hutchison was speaking to ESPN as Declan Rice closes in on a move to Arsenal. The Times reports that the Gunners on the brink of signing the 24-year-old after making a £105 million bid for the midfielder.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

It is a huge statement of intent from Arsenal after their title challenge last year. ESPN noted that he is in line to become the tenth most expensive player of all-time when he completes his move to the Emirates.

Hutchison says Rice is perfect for Arsenal

With that, there will be a lot of pressure on Rice to perform and live up to expectations. However, Hutchison believes that the West Ham captain has everything needed to reach the top of the game in an Arsenal shirt.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“In the way he plays the game, I think not only are you getting the perfect player, but I think that Arsenal are getting the perfect character because managers are definitely looking at the character of player,” he told ESPN.

“Never a problem, never injured, versatile, can play as a six, as an eight, captain material. See what he did for West Ham, taking them to a Conference final win last season. The role that he plays, he’s very easy on the eye.

“I think you’re not buying the finished article just yet at €116 million. So I think there’s a lot more to come from Declan Rice in this Arsenal system. I think you’ll see him flourish, score more goals, get more assists.”

Rice has definitely taken his game to new levels in the past couple of years. He always looked to have the potential to be a top player in the Premier League. But few West Ham fans would have quite imagined that he would end up lifting a European trophy before becoming one of the most expensive players in the world.

It will be fascinating to see what heights he can reach with Arsenal. Clearly, the Gunners feel that he is one of the final pieces in the jigsaw as they prepare to smash their transfer record.

And he is set to join an Arsenal side which should continue to grow and improve in the coming years. They came so close to winning the title this year with one of the youngest teams in the division.

Arsenal could not afford to stand still in his window and continue to reflect on what was a brilliant season. They had to make the most of the opportunity.

And clearly, Hutchison thinks signing Rice is definitely a step in the right direction.