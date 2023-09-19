ESPN pundit now says 22-year-old Arsenal player just hasn’t been at his best this season

ESPN pundit Craig Burley believes Arsenal star Bukayo Saka hasn’t been at his best so far this season.

Burley has been speaking to ESPN FC and says Arsenal are yet to hit top gear under Mikel Arteta during the current campaign.

The Gunners remain unbeaten in the Premier League having picked up four wins from their opening five games this season.

Arsenal picked up a rare win at Goodison Park on Sunday as Leandro Trossard’s strike proved to be the difference between the sides.

Yet, Burley has claimed that Arsenal are yet to find their ‘rhythm’ this season and that Bukayo Saka hasn’t been at his best.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Burley on Saka

Speaking on ESPN, Burley discussed Arsenal’s start to the new campaign and believes they looked more fluent at this stage last season.

“Arsenal are not at their best, Saka is not at his best at the moment,” the pundit said. “Nketiah does some good stuff but the end product is not there.

“I suppose Declan Rice has been rock solid and there is no great surprise in there. But no, Arsenal have not been as fluent as they were last year and they just have to get some results until they can get in their rhythm and I think that was the important thing for them at the weekend and they did that.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka is yet to discover his top form this season after playing a key role for the Gunners last time out.

But the 22-year-old is still providing in the big moments for Arsenal as he’s already netted twice and provided two assists in the Premier League.

The Englishman also set up Trossard for Arsenal’s winner at Everton on Sunday.

Saka has been a standout performer under Mikel Arteta over the past couple of years and it’s a positive sign that Arsenal are picking up results while their star players are below their best form.