Don Hutchison has claimed that Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is the best right-back in the world at the moment.

Trippier has enjoyed an exceptional campaign so far having registered five assists in eight Premier League appearances.

The Englishman was snapped up for just £12 million back in January last year and has proven to be an inspired signing for Newcastle.

Eddie Howe has guided Newcastle back into the Champions League after taking over in challenging circumstances nearly two years ago.

Trippier became the first signing of the Howe era and it’s fair to say the move has worked out brilliantly for all parties.

And Don Hutchison has made a huge claim about Trippier after an impressive start to the new season.

Hutchison labels Trippier as world’s best right-back

Speaking on ESPN FC, Hutchison named Trippier in his Premier League Team of the Season so far.

The pundit also named Alexander Isak in the side but he lauded Trippier as the best right-back in world football while discussing his back four.

“The best right-back in world football, Trippier,” Hutchison said.

On current form, there is certainly a case to be made for Trippier being amongst the world’s best right-backs at the moment.

The Newcastle skipper has excelled under Howe and provides a real attacking threat down the right-hand side.

But while his threat in the final third is undeniable, Trippier has also improved dramatically in terms of his defensive work, particularly during his time at Atletico Madrid.

Trippier is certainly showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 33 and looks set to continue to be a key a player under Howe.