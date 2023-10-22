Janusz Michallik has singled out Liverpool forward Diogo Jota for praise after his performance in the Merseyside Derby yesterday.

The pundit has been speaking to ESPN FC and was impressed with Diogo Jota’s dribbling against Everton on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah stole the show in the derby as the Liverpool star netted a brace to hand Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points at Anfield.

The 31-year-old beat Jordan Pickford from the spot after Michael Keane was judged to have handled the ball inside the box. It took Liverpool a long time to break down a stubborn Everton defence after Ashley Young was sent off in the first half.

Salah’s first effort came in the 75th minute before he rounded off the win with a well-taken finish in stoppage time. But it was Diogo Jota who impressed Janusz Michallik on the day.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Michallik lauds Jota after Merseyside Derby display

Speaking to ESPN, Michallik highlighted Jota’s dribbling throughout the game and feels the Portuguese forward was a real bright spark for Liverpool.

“Jota, today there were three or four times where I thought he was absolutely excellent,” the pundit said.

“We didn’t see that throughout the game but I think the way he took players on in the penalty area in tight spaces, I expect a lot more of that.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jota faces stern competition for a place in Liverpool’s side due to the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

The £45 million man got the nod over Nunez yesterday as Gakpo is currently working his way back from injury.

Jota has proven to be a reliable source of goals for Liverpool but he has struggled slightly over the past year after picking up an injury during the 1-0 win against Manchester City last season.

Klopp will certainly be hopeful that Jota returns to his best form soon and he showed flashes of his quality yesterday.