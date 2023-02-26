ESPN pundit lauds Arsenal for Jorginho and Trossard signings after win











Steve Nicol has told ESPN that Leandro Trossard and Jorginho are proving to be fantastic signings for Arsenal after both men played their part in the Gunners beating Leicester City on Saturday.

Some Arsenal fans seemed to be concerned coming out of the January transfer window. The Gunners were linked with some incredibly exciting moves in the month. But it did appear that their window did not go exactly to plan.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Trossard came in to bolster the forward line. Meanwhile, Jorginho arrived on deadline day after Arsenal failed with their bids to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Nicol praises Trossard and Jorginho after Arsenal win

Jorginho had not had the best season with Chelsea. And he was coming in as cover for Thomas Partey, arguably the player most important to the balance of the team.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

The early signs are that the pair are going to be inspired additions. Trossard led the line extremely well against Leicester. Meanwhile, Jorginho has impressed almost whenever he has been out on the pitch.

And after their 1-0 victory over Leicester, Nicol suggested that the pair have been really excellent since their moves in January.

“They made a couple of great signings. Trossard and Jorginho, I think are fantastic signings,” he told ESPN. “They’ve already stepped onto the field and look as though they’ve been there since Arteta got there. So already he has the ability to change the team.”

You could understand Arsenal fans’ concerns. There was an absolutely amazing opportunity this season. And it would have been agonising had their lack of action in January had cost them.

Neither Trossard or Jorginho appear to be game-changing signings. But they are incredibly smart additions, boasting loads of Premier League experience. And they both have a point to prove.

Arsenal have got very little wrong in the transfer market over the last couple of years. So it is not a huge surprise to see them both shine in the early stages of their Gunners careers.

They have taken little time to settle in in North London. And Arsenal have come through their rocky patch to maintain a strong lead at the top of the table.