ESPN pundit issues verdict on what Harry Kane has now said about Tottenham

Luis Garcia has hit out at Harry Kane for comments he has made about the pressure of winning games for Bayern Munich in comparison with his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Garcia was speaking to ESPN after the striker suggested that Spurs going a couple of games without winning was never seen as a disaster.

Harry Kane, of course, made the move to Bayern Munich in the summer after spending his entire career with Tottenham. He had seen plenty of highs and lows in North London, with Spurs challenging for the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Of course, Bayern are expected to win every domestic honour. Meanwhile, they will also be amongst the favourites for the Champions League. And that prompted Kane to suggest that the pressure is completely different in Bavaria – in comments reported by Sky Sports.

“It’s a different pressure to what I felt at Spurs. Of course, we wanted to win things but if you went a couple of games without winning, it wasn’t a disaster. The feeling at Bayern is that you have to win every game.”

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Luis Garcia was asked about the comments. And he suggested that Kane may have upset plenty back at Tottenham with his claims.

“I think that he was the captain, he should’ve stepped up and said: ‘listen, we need to win this one, and we’re going to talk with the chairman and we have to win every single game’. Maybe some of that is on his fault,” he told ESPN.

“There are ways of saying things and I think I wouldn’t agree. I wouldn’t say that kind of comments because you are hurting a lot of teammates, players, fans, because if you’ve been part of that, then you are undermining that team that gave you so many important things to you, in terms of your career.”

Of course, the first thing that needs to be said is that Kane was never Tottenham’s permanent captain. But he was undoubtedly a real leader in the side. And he carried the team in many ways last year.

Some will look at his performance last season and think that he is entitled to make the claim. He managed to score 30 goals in the Premier League last year. And Richarlison’s form this season suggests that things could have been so different had the Brazilian been leading the line all year.

But it is also fair to say Kane did not actually score enough goals in key moments – the kind of moments which elevate a side from a great team into a legendary one.

So he does have to take some responsibility given his importance to the team.