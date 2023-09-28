Craig Burley has lauded Dominik Szoboszlai after he scored a ‘special’ goal for Liverpool in their Carabao Cup win over Leicester City, insisting that the summer signing is a Rolls-Royce of a midfielder.

Burley was speaking on ESPN after Jurgen Klopp’s side came from behind to beat the Foxes 3-1 at Anfield to book their spot in the fourth round of the competition.

It is fair to say that Dominik Szoboszlai has not only been one of the signings of the summer in the Premier League, but he has probably been one of the best players across the division.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

It is remarkable just how quickly the 22-year-old has settled on Merseyside. Certainly, no-one is talking about the £60 million fee which could have made life difficult for the former RB Leipzig star.

Szoboszlai has been an absolutely inspired addition for the Reds. And he bagged his second goal for the club on Wednesday as they fought back to knock out Enzo Maresca’s side.

Burley lauds Szoboszlai after ‘special’ Liverpool goal

It was a screamer, with Szoboszlai firing a strike into the top corner from just outside the penalty area. It was the kind of goal which was greeted by a sound made up of a mixture of jubilation and gasps in the stands.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

And Burley suggested that he has been so impressed by what Szoboszlai has done since his arrival in the country in the summer.

“He is a Rolls-Royce of a midfielder. He’s the captain of Hungary. He’s got a great touch, got good physicality, good range of passing, can score a goal,” he told ESPN.

“When you go to a new club, big club, new league – I’m not saying the Premier League’s difficult and you can’t play – but sometimes it takes just a little bit of time to find your feet and adapt.

“The one thing I’d say about this player is from the minute he’s pulled that Liverpool jersey on, he’s looked comfortable. He’s looked classy. And he looks like he’s been there all the time.

“He’s been a great signing for them and he gives them a little bit of everything in the middle of the park. But that goal was special. He can strike a ball, that lad.”

Reds’ next talisman?

It is exciting how quickly Szoboszlai has adapted at Liverpool. The Reds’ midfield went through so many changes in the summer, with a number of players leaving the club.

Along with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch also, Liverpool now have a group which can build for years to come.

But Szoboszlai is quickly establishing himself as the next talisman at the club with a string of unbelievable displays and moments of quality.