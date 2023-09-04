ESPN pundit issues verdict on Darwin Nunez display in Liverpool win vs Aston Villa

Shaka Hislop has suggested that he is not a fan of Darwin Nunez, but admitted that the Liverpool striker was outstanding for the Reds in their win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Hislop was speaking on ESPN after Jurgen Klopp’s men secured a dominant victory against Unai Emery’s side at Anfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah getting on the scoresheet.

There was actually to be no goal for Darwin Nunez against the Villans. But it appears that the Uruguayan is well on his way towards silencing his doubters and critics.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Of course, Nunez came in for a lot of criticism during his first year at Liverpool – despite actually scoring a decent number of goals for the Reds.

Hislop lauds Darwin Nunez after Liverpool win

But he was Liverpool’s hero last weekend, scoring two brilliant goals late on to give the Reds a famous win at Newcastle.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

And despite the fact that he did not score on Sunday, Hislop has suggested that he was really impressed by what he has seen from Nunez lately.

“I thought he was outstanding, and I am not a Darwin Nunez fan by any stretch,” he told ESPN. “But I tell you what was the most impressive thing for me with Darwin Nunez, which clearly he’s added to his game, his control in his finishing.

“I think he’s improved so much from last year, just in his composure in the box, his control.”

It was always going to take Nunez some time. Not only was he arriving at Anfield from a league which has a lower profile, but he was also looking to make a mark after Liverpool had boasted one of the best front three the Premier League has ever seen.

As previously mentioned, his tally last season is much better than many give him credit for. And he is now starting to prove a point this term.

There have been more than a few glimpses of a special talent coming through right now. And with Liverpool boasting several younger players who are going to grow together, there is every reason to think that Nunez is going to be one of the best strikers in the division in the not too distant future.