Erling Haaland posts two-word message on Twitter before Man City vs Arsenal











Manchester City take on Arsenal in the Premier League tonight, and Erling Haaland has a message for the Gunners.

The clash at the Etihad is arguably the biggest game of this season. The winner will be in the driving seat to lift the Premier League title, while it’s all but over for the loser.

Manchester City are the favourites to win the game tonight, but Mikel Arteta will surely push his Arsenal side to go and prove many people wrong.

Arsenal have dropped points in each of their last three games – draws against Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton.

Wins in those games would’ve given the Gunners the luxury of dropping points at the Etihad, but they now have to beat Manchester City to remain the favourites to win the Premier League title.

That’s not easy at all, especially when they have a freak of nature like Erling Haaland up top.

The Norwegian came to the Premier League last summer and he has made it look so easy. He has scored 48 goals and provided six assists in all competitions so far, and he will be City’s main man again tonight.

Haaland took to Twitter last night to send a message to Arsenal. It’s safe to say, he’s ready!

“Cannot. Wait,” he wrote.

TBR View:

Arsenal could have a real problem with Haaland today.

William Saliba has been ruled out of the game after failing to recover from his back injury. The Frenchman handled Haaland very well last time, but it’ll be Rob Holding now, and that’s a worry.

Arsenal will have to be very careful in transitions and cut off all the supply to Haaland. They need to be quick with their own offensive transitions too and get the ball up to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

However, if they give away cheap chances like they’ve done in their last three games, Haaland will destroy them.

