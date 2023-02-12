Erling Haaland off with potential thigh injury days before Arsenal clash











Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates has told Super Sunday (broadcast on 12/2; 17:30) that a potential thigh injury was thought to be the reason Erling Haaland was taken off during Manchester City’s game against Aston Villa – just days before the Cityzens face Arsenal at the Emirates.

Of course, the stakes are only rising ahead of the Gunners’ clash with Pep Guardiola’s men on Wednesday. Arsenal dropped further points on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with Brentford in controversial circumstances.

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

That presented City with the chance to close the gap to three points. And they look set to take full advantage, scoring three times before the break to blow away the Villans.

Haaland replaced at half-time amid concerns of potential thigh injury

But City did not have everything go all their own way. Haaland clashed with Emi Martinez at one stage. And it was interesting that the Norwegian was not brought back on for the second-half at the Etihad Stadium.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

City did not need to risk the forward for the second-half. But Cates suggested just before the game restarted that they were hearing that there was an issue.

“He was getting treatment during the game and we think it’s a thigh injury,” she told Super Sunday.

Obviously, it is too soon to say whether Haaland will miss out on Wednesday. City had no need to take a chance with him given that he is, by far, the most prolific goalscorer in the division this season.

It would clearly be a boost for Arsenal if they do not need to face Haaland on Wednesday. The Gunners endured a torrid time up against Ivan Toney on Saturday. So there would have inevitably been concerns about facing the former Borussia Dortmund star.

City fans will hope that the change was precautionary. They look ready to put their foot on the accelerator in the title race. And that will obviously be much tougher if Haaland misses any big games.