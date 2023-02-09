Erik ten Hag responds when asked whether Jadon Sancho could start for Manchester United vs Leeds United on Sunday











Erik ten Hag has now responded when asked by Viaplay Fotball whether Manchester United star Jadon Sancho will start against Leeds United this Sunday.

Leeds looked to be on their way to a surprise win at Old Trafford last night after Wilfried Gnonto’s first-half stunner and Raphael Varane’s own goal right after half-time. The Whites were without a permanent manager in the dugout but stormed into a 2-0 lead against Ten Hag’s side.

The Red Devils fought back to earn a 2-2 draw though and Sancho made a huge impact from the bench after a lengthy spell out of the side.

The 22-year-old has been working away from United’s side over the past couple of months but came back with a bang on his Premier League return as he grabbed a 70th equaliser at Old Trafford.

Now, Ten Hag has shared whether he could be in line for a return to the starting line-up on Sunday as the two sides prepare for a clash at Elland Road.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Ten Hag on whether Sancho could start against Leeds

Speaking to Viaplay after the game, the Red Devils boss was asked about the possibility of Sancho being given the nod on the weekend.

“It’s too quickly to answer that question. I have to reflect and at first analyse this game and after that we will make decisions,” the Dutchman said.

Sancho certainly made an impact after replacing Wout Weghorst just before the hour mark after the Dutchman hadn’t put in his best performance.

The winger has struggled since making the switch from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester and has even lost his place in the England squad over the past year.

But he will be hopeful that last night’s performance can kick-start his career at Old Trafford after he was viewed as one of the brightest prospects in Europe during his time in Germany.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds will probably be hoping Sancho is named amongst the substitutes once again after his performance last night.

The Whites could also have a permanent manager in the dugout on Sunday after co-caretaker, Michael Skubala, took charge of last night’s clash.

