Erik Ten Haag praises key West Ham man and admires his bravery











Erik Ten Haag has not been shy in praising West Ham manager David Moyes ahead of the clash between the Hammers and Manchester United today.

The two sides are in very different positions as Manchester United are battling for top four whilst the Hammers are fighting relegation.

Many have been criticising Moyes this season despite the club being in the Europa Conference League semi-final. This is due to them not in the top half of the table this season.

There have been some freakish results but the club have lately turned things around. They are now on 34 points and likely to stay up.

Erik Ten Haag on Moyes

With the two sides facing each other in the Premier League, Ten Haag has taken the time to talk about his opponent.

Speaking ahead of the match between Manchester United and West Ham, Ten Haag spoke about Moyes taking the job after Sir Alex Ferguson. He said: “It’s quite clear that when you have to succeed Sir Alex that is a big challenge and a really difficult job to do. He did it and had the bravery to do it, that is why I admire him.”

It takes a lot of courage to manage at such a big club. Sadly it did not work out well for Moyes at United.

Despite this, he has most certainly salvaged his career at the Hammers. He has managed to get them into Europe for the last two seasons and could still win a trophy.

The worry now is that Moyes has taken the club as far as he can as they haven’t managed to replicate their good form this season.

It will be very interesting to see if Moyes is at the club next season.

