Erik Lamela says he’d love it if ‘superstar’ player left Tottenham and joined him in Spain

Erik Lamela says he would welcome Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil with open arms if he was to return to Sevilla.

The Spaniard is currently recovering from a surgery he underwent in the summer. He is yet to play this season, and he was expected by many to be sold in the summer.

If he does end up leaving Tottenham, Lamela would love a reunion.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tottenham signed Bryan Gil from Sevilla in the summer of 2021, and Erik Lamela played a big part in making that move happen.

Spurs paid the Spanish side a fee of £21.4 million (Guardian) and sent the Argentine in the opposite direction to sign the talented winger, who was one of the most exciting prospects in Spain at the time.

Gil’s time at Tottenham, however, hasn’t lived up to expectations.

The Spaniard, branded as a ‘superstar‘ player, has managed just over 1,060 minutes of football in a Spurs shirt and was loaned out on two occasions. He would’ve probably left in the summer, but an injury that forced him to undergo surgery kept him in North London.

Gil’s future is still far from secure, and Sevilla remain keen on his signature. If that move was to materialise, Lamela says he would love it.

He told Estadio Deportivo: “I would love to (see him back at Sevilla) because of the person he is.

“He is a great companion, I get along great.”

TBR View:

This could well be a move that goes through in the January transfer window.

Tottenham have a fantastic attack right now, don’t they? They have Brennan Johnson, Manor Solomon, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski on the wings, while Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon can also play there.

It is very difficult for Gil to break into the side, especially with no European football, and there is a chance Spurs could let him go in the winter window if he fails to impress after he recovers from his injury.

If he is made available, we’re sure Sevilla would consider signing him again. Lamela, as he has admitted himself, would love to see that happen.