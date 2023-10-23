Erik Lamela has sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their clash against Fulham tonight.

Lamela ended his eight-year stay at Spurs back in 2021 as he was offloaded by former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 31-year-old went out as a cult hero among Tottenham fans despite never really living up to his full potential during his spell in North London.

The Argentine provided some brilliant moments in a Spurs shirt, particularly a couple of stunning rabona goals.

And exactly nine years after he netted his first of two rabona goals in a Europa League clash, Lamela has sent a message to Tottenham on Instagram.

Photo by Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Lamela sends message to Tottenham

Lamela took to Instagram on Monday morning and re-posted a video of his astonishing rabona goal against Asteras Tripolis.

The winger then admitted he misses Tottenham before wishing his former side luck ahead of tonight’s clash against Fulham.

He wrote: “Nine years! I miss you Tottenham. Good luck tonight.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Lamela has since gone on to win the Europa League with Sevilla as he was part of the side that beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma this year.

It’s fair to say that Lamela will always be a fan-favourite at Spurs, mainly due to his unquestionable desire and work ethic.

He arrived with plenty of promise after a stellar campaign with Roma back in 2013. While he didn’t live up to his full potential and often struggled with injuries, he provided some brilliant moments in a Spurs shirt.

Tottenham have been flying this season under Ange Postecoglou and will be looking to climb above Arsenal and Manchester City with a win against Fulham tonight.