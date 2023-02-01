Eric Dier reacts after shock Tottenham announcement on deadline day











Eric Dier has posted two words on Instagram after Tottenham Hotspur made a shock announcement on deadline day.

It was a busy day for Spurs yesterday as they finally managed to land their top target in Pedro Porro. Tottenham reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon after talks had previously broken down.

Due to the Spaniard’s arrival, Djed Spence and Matt Doherty also headed out the door. It seemed as if both would be leaving on loan deals initially, but Tottenham announced that they had mutually agreed to terminate Doherty’s contract.

Football.London reported he was initially set to join Atletico Madrid on a loan deal, but a FIFA ruling meant the move wasn’t possible as clubs are only allowed to send out a maximum of eight players on loan per season.

The news that Doherty would be leaving the club on a permanent basis certainly took many by surprise and Football.London also reported that it left Tottenham’s players shocked.

Now, Dier has reacted to the news that the Irishman has left the club and joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer until the end of the season.

Dier reacts to Doherty leaving

Dier took to Instagram and posted a two-word story in reaction to Doherty’s switch to La Liga.

The Spurs defender wrote: “Vamos Dohertinho,” which translates to “Let’s go, Dohertinho.”

Of course, ‘Dohertinho’ is the nickname the 31-year-old picked up during his brilliant spell of form last season.

Doherty has struggled to recapture the promising form he produced in the last campaign and while it’s surprising that Spurs allowed him to leave for free, they will need to be ruthless while rebuilding the squad in Conte’s image.

The former Wolves man just hasn’t been the same player since picking up a knee injury at Villa Park last season. But he has managed to land a brilliant move to Atletico, where another former Spurs right-back in Kieran Trippier revived his career.

