Eric Dier has posted on his Instagram account after being left out of Tottenham Hotspur’s matchday squad today.

Tottenham made the short trip across London to Brentford for what was Ange Postecoglou’s first game in the dugout.

The Aussie boss left a host of first-team players out of his matchday squad, including the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Djed Spence.

But it came as a surprise to see Dier miss out, especially after the centre-back played the full 90 minutes against Barcelona earlier this week.

And the 29-year-old took to social media before today’s game to show some support for his teammates.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Dier posts on Instagram after missing out on Tottenham squad

Dier posted a picture of Tottenham’s starting line-up on his Instagram story alongside the caption: “Let’s go boys.”

Dier was at the centre of some speculation on social media yesterday after fans noticed the absence of the mention of Tottenham in his bio on Instagram.

It was also noted that he doesn’t follow Spurs on the social media platform. But it’s unclear whether he ever did.

Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

The Englishman has featured under Postecoglou during pre-season and it was a surprise to see him left out of today’s matchday squad.

It remains unclear whether the centre-back has picked up an injury or has simply missed out due to the addition of Micky van de Ven, with the Dutchman being handed his debut at Brentford today.