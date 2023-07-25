Eric Dier now makes honest claim about Tottenham training under Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has shared how much he’s enjoying training under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League, Eric Dier said the manager has implemented a new style of play.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Dier said: “It’s a new way of working for us and I’m really enjoying it.

“I’m really enjoying the training and the style of play he wants us to play.

“All of these things are really enjoyable and the messages he’s putting across to us.

“So as you said it hasn’t been very long but I’m really enjoying it so far.”

News of a positive start at the club will be music to Tottenham fans’ ears given their frustrating few years.

Eric Dier, who was actually linked with a move away from the club, seems set on being part of this new project.

The England international, with only one-year-left on his Spurs deal, was linked with a move away as a result.

However, as these quotes support, Dier is said to be fully committed to Spurs and excited for the future under Postecoglou.

Eric Dier has now been at the club since 2014 after arriving for a fee of just £4m.

The Tottenham man has seen a lot of managers come and go and will be hoping Ange is the man to finally deliver silverware.

Dier is excited about Tottenham training under Postecoglou

Eric Dier is yet to win any silverware in his career at Spurs, which doesn’t reflect how well he’s played at times.

However, with Ange Postecoglou fresh from winning the Scottish Premier League with Celtic, there will be hope they’ve welcomed a winning manager to the club.

Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

Postecoglou seems to combine a pragmatic approach with a lot of tactical freedom and a ball-playing centre-back like Dier should fit his mould.

Postecoglou earlier revealed that he does indeed want to sign a new centre-back for Tottenham in this window.

And that new face could perhaps partner Dier in defence this season.

Spurs’ squad is really starting to shape up with exciting signings James Maddison and Manor Solomon already arriving this summer.

If Harry Kane does stay this season, the question that looms over everything Tottenham right now, then the side could seriously compete this year.

Spurs’ next chance to demonstrate their new approach to games will come against Lion City Sailors tomorrow.

Tottenham face the Singaporean side before returning to London.