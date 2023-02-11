Eric Dier says Tottenham 'really excited' to have Pedro Porro playing for and not against them











Eric Dier has been discussing Tottenham’s new signing Pedro Porro and admits he’s relieved to have him on his side and no the opposition now.

Spurs saw first hand how good Porro was when the two clubs met in Champions League action this year. From there, Tottenham moved to make Porro one of their top targets and in the end, got a deal over the line in January.

Porro could be in line for his Spurs debut when they take on Leicester today.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

And speaking to Sky Sports, central defender Dier believes it’s great to have Porro onboard after being impressed with him earlier in the season.

“When he first arrived I think having been here so long I try and take the responsibility and help people adapt. But obviously come from Sporting we have that connection,” Dier said.

“I think he’s settling really well. He’s someone with a lot of personality I think you see that in how he plays. Obviously, we’re extremely happy to have him here. We got to play against him this year and saw first hand how good he was, so we’re happy we’re playing with him now and not against him.”

TBR’s View: Porro can be a game changer for Conte and Tottenham

There’s a lot to be said for having quality wing-backs in place when a manager plays such a system. And in Pedro Porro, Spurs might have just got the exact right person in the door.

Porro looked every bit a quality player when he played against Tottenham before. Dier, as he says, is right to be happy to have him in the squad noq.

The key for Porro now is getting used to the pace of the PL. There is no doubting his talents. But even the best can struggle in England, and Porro will need to adapt fast to be a success.