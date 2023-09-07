Eric Dier and Pedro Porro were amongst those to send a message to Davinson Sanchez on social media after the defender sealed a permanent move away from Tottenham Hotspur this week.

The centre-back took to Instagram to say goodbye to Spurs after completing his move to Galatasaray, where he will be joined by Tanguy Ndombele, who has moved on loan.

Davinson Sanchez has now left Tottenham after six years. The move is not all that surprising given that he had struggled for minutes in the early stages of Ange Postecoglou’s tenure.

Ultimately, it has been an underwhelming spell for the Colombian overall. There was huge excitement when Tottenham brought him from Ajax. But despite showing glimpses, he never quite managed to realise his potential in North London.

Dier and Porro react as Sanchez leaves Tottenham

It is somewhat fitting that his final act for the club will be the penalty miss against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. And it seems to be a move which suits all parties, with the Guardian reporting that Galatasaray are paying £12.8 million to sign the defender.

Nevertheless, it is sad to see a long-serving player move on. Sanchez’s effort could never be questioned. And he has produced some massive performances for Tottenham down the years.

Sanchez took to Instagram to comment on his departure. And in reply, there were messages from the likes of Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon and Pedro Porro…

Tottenham have taken a bit of a gamble letting Sanchez leave at this point. Spurs were already lacking depth in that area of the field before his exit. And obviously, they are now unable to sign a replacement until the January window arrives.

But it was clear that Sanchez was only going to be a peripheral character under Postecoglou. And Spurs have now received a reasonable fee for someone who was never going to secure them their money back at this stage.