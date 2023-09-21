Eric Dier absolutely loved what £17m Tottenham man did in training ahead of Arsenal clash this weekend

Eric Dier was very impressed with Guglielmo Vicario in Tottenham Hotspur training ahead of Arsenal this weekend.

Vicario produced a quite brilliant reaction save at close range and Dier was very quick to congratulate his goalkeeper.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Spurs shared the training video on their YouTube channel as they prepared for the North London derby on Sunday.

Eric Dier of course made a match day squad for the first time under Ange Postecoglou last Saturday.



Dier was on the Tottenham bench as he watched Vicario and his teammates claw back a late win against Sheffield United.

And Spurs fans will be pleased to see Dier being so supportive of his teammates despite his tough situation.

It was made clear over the summer that Dier was free to leave the club, something that the 29-year-old wasn’t too keen on.

And it would now seem that it is most likely that Dier will see out the final year of his contract before making a move next summer.

An unfortunate situation to have hanging over the club and player in the meantime.

Dier was very impressed with Vicario in Tottenham training

If Eric Dier is out of favour under Postecoglou, then Guglielmo Vicario is much the opposite.

The £17m Italian looks to be improving all the time and has the full backing of Ange.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Vicario has had a couple of uncertain moments but on the whole he is settling very well.

And Tottenham will certainly need their keeper to be on top form when they travel to the Emirates.

Spurs are unlikely to be changed at the back for the derby, and it would be a huge surprise if Dier wasn’t watching Vicario from the Tottenham bench.

And whilst the side is likely to be familiar at the back, there could be changes in up front.

Richarlison and Brennan Johnson must be both staking their claim for a start.