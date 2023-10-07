English manager Sir Alex Ferguson called ‘great’ now eyeing Rangers job

Glasgow Rangers are looking for a new manager to take the Ibrox reins in wake of Michael Beale’s sacking.

Rangers parted company with the 43-year-old after just 10 months at Ibrox amid some poor Scottish Premiership results.

Now, it looks like the Rangers shortlist is narrowing. For instance, there have been reports claiming Frank Lampard is out of Ibrox contention.

The Daily Mail has reported that another currently out-of-work English manager has thrown his name into the Rangers hat.

Apparently, Scott Parker – who has managed in England and Belgium – is interested in becoming the next manager at Ibrox.

As well as Parker, Kevin Muscat remains a leading contender, while reports in Belgium say Philippe Clement is also in with a chance.

Parker comes with plaudits, with Gary Neville having previously hailed him as a ‘special’ coach, while Sir Alex Ferguson has described him as ‘great’ in the past.

“I think the boy Parker at Fulham has done a great job,” he told Sportbible in 2021. “I’ve watched them a lot and they keep playing their football.

“They don’t change and don’t panic. They stick with the beliefs of their manager and I think that’s a great indication of how good he is.”

Indeed, in two seasons in the English Championship, Parker has been promoted on two occasions, so on the surface of it, he seems like a good shout.

However, Parker only scraped promotions with Fulham and Bournemouth, who had arguably the best squads and parachute payments behind them.

In addition, Parker’s pragmatic style of play probably wouldn’t go down well at Rangers, and his lack of experience in terms of challenging for top-flight honours could be an issue.

Rangers could certainly do with a manager who has top-flight title experience and major trophies under his belt, someone like Muscat or Clement.