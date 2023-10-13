England return to Wembley against Australia this Friday, so TBR Football has looked at where Gareth Southgate’s XI that beat Iran 6-2 at the World Cup one year ago are now.

The Three Lions did not play any fixtures during October 2022 ahead of the Qatar World Cup starting that November. Southgate would guide England into the quarter-finals before losing 2-1 to France. Harry Kane missing his second penalty of the night would be costly in Al Khor.

England have responded to their disappointment at the 2022 World Cup by going six games unbeaten ahead of hosting Australia. The Socceroos visit Wembley for a friendly before Italy return to the scene of their Euro 2020 victory. England may qualify for Euro 2024 with a win.

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Where are the England XI vs Iran one year ago now?

Southgate needs to beat Italy and for Ukraine to draw with North Macedonia on October 14 for England to qualify for Euro 2024. The Three Lions will meet Malta and North Macedonia in November. Italy face Malta this week and also North Macedonia and Ukraine next month.

So, ahead of England taking on Australia, TBR Football has looked at where the XI Southgate named one year ago to open the 2022 World Cup against Iran are now. The Three Lions took a dominant 6-2 win at the Khalifa International Stadium to launch their campaign in Qatar…

GK: Jordan Pickford (still at Everton)

Southgate chose Jordan Pickford as England’s No1 goalkeeper for the Qatar World Cup. He has also retained the Everton stopper as his No1 since the tournament. Pickford has 55 caps for his country since his debut in November 2017 but he did not face Scotland in September.

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale started the friendly at Hampden Park as Pickford fell out of the XI for the first time since September 2022. The 29-year-old also spent the past year battling to help Everton avoid relegation. His form at Goodison secured him a new contract in February.

RB: Kieran Trippier (still at Newcastle United)

The 2018 World Cup in Russia saw Kieran Trippier emerge as a key player for England. But it has not remained that way since with Southgate often rotating the 33-year-old in and out of his line-up. Trippier started against Iran one year ago but has only started three games since.

Southgate retained Trippier against the USA but axed the Newcastle United defender to the bench against Wales. The full-back has since only started against Malta and Scotland, plus a brief cameo against Italy this March. But Trippier is one of Newcastle’s most important men.

CB: John Stones (still at Manchester City)

John Stones made the England XI one year ago against Iran and may now return to the line-up against Australia. Southgate was without the Manchester City star in September against Ukraine and Scotland. The 29-year-old was yet to return to action after a wealth of injuries.

Southgate relies on Stones as one of England’s most important defenders and included him for October’s fixtures despite his injuries. The 67-cap enforcer returned to action under Pep Guardiola against Arsenal on October 8 for his first appearance since the Community Shield.

CB: Harry Maguire (still at Manchester United)

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

It continually appears that no matter how few minutes Harry Maguire plays with Manchester United, Southgate will still include the 30-year-old in his England squad. That proved to be a great thing in Qatar, though, as Maguire emerged as one of the World Cup’s best defenders.

Despite heading to the Middle East out of form, Maguire proved a reliable force with England all tournament. He was exceptional in both boxes, breaking up attacks and enjoying chances to score. Yet he has played just 206 minutes at Old Trafford this season after 1,593 last term.

LB: Luke Shaw (still at Manchester United)

Luke Shaw last represented England in June after missing the September international break due to a muscular injury. The 28-year-old suffered the problem in August during Manchester United’s second match of the season. He also continues to be out for the foreseeable future.

Southgate had re-established Shaw as England’s first-choice at left-back in 2021 with a raft of impressive showings at Euro 2020. But injuries thwarted his run after the tournament and into 2022. Shaw’s latest injury is also thwarting Manchester United for he is a vital defender.

CDM: Declan Rice (now at Arsenal after leaving West Ham United)

Making England’s XI at the World Cup one year ago was the highlight of Declan Rice’s career so far. But he has since captained West Ham United to the Europa Conference League title – their first major title since 1980 – and joined Arsenal for a club-record £100m, up to £105m.

Rice was already one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League for West Ham, too. Now, the 24-year-old is one of Arsenal’s most important players after slotting straight in at Emirates Stadium. Southgate will also only relish Rice playing Champions League football.

CM: Jude Bellingham (now at Real Madrid after leaving Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham announced himself to the globe at the World Cup for England one year ago. Some might have overlooked his immense talent playing for Borussia Dortmund. But the 20-year-old is now establishing himself firmly as the king of La Liga after signing at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos made the Birmingham City product a Galactico this June for an upfront £88.5m, rising to £115m with add-ons. He has since shown why Real Madrid offered so much having scored 10 goals in 10 games. Bellingham was also La Liga’s Player of the Month for August.

CM: Mason Mount (now at Manchester United after leaving Chelsea)

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

All three of the central midfielders Southgate named in England’s XI are now not where they were one year ago. Like Rice and Bellingham, Mason Mount secured a transfer in the recent summer sales. Manchester United paid Chelsea £55m, rising to £60m, to sign Mount in July.

But unlike Rice and Bellingham, Mount has been a flop with his new club. Erik ten Hag is yet to unlock the 24-year-old’s talent at Old Trafford. He has only seen the Portsmouth-born ace offer one assist from six games and Southgate has not called Mount up since the World Cup.

RW: Bukayo Saka (still at Arsenal)

Southgate will take on Australia and Italy in the October international break without Bukayo Saka. England confirmed that the Arsenal forward was still unable to feature after sustaining a hamstring injury against RC Lens. It also ruled the 22-year-old out against Manchester City.

The injury has forced Southgate and Mikel Arteta to give Saka a rare rest having set Arsenal’s new Premier League record for consecutive games. He played in 87 straight games between May 2021 and September 2023. Saka also played in 26 of England’s 35 ties in the same run.

ST: Harry Kane (now at Bayern Munich after leaving Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane could lead England out at Wembley for the first time not as a Tottenham Hotspur forward against Australia. The Three Lions captain is yet to play at the national stadium since his £86m, rising to £100m, switch to Bayern Munich. He joined the German giants in August.

Bayern Munich spent big following Kane becoming Tottenham’s all-time record goalscorer in February. The 30-year-old surpassed Jimmy Greaves, who hit 266 goals in 379 games from 1961 to 1970. Kane quit Spurs after scoring 278 times in 435 fixtures since his debut in 2011.

LW: Raheem Sterling (still at Chelsea)

Chelsea have seen Raheem Sterling find form this season. But Southgate overlooked the 28-year-old when naming England’s squad for the October international break. The 82-cap star last made a Three Lions squad at the 2022 World Cup when he also only held a bit-role role.

Sterling featured three times and started just twice in Qatar, despite scoring and assisting in England’s XI against Iran one year ago. He also has three goals and one assist in the Premier League this season. Sterling tormented Burnley all game long before the international break.