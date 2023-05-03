Emmanuel Petit shares the worrying incident he saw happen on Chelsea's bench at Arsenal











Emmanuel Petit has claimed that he saw several Chelsea players arguing with each other on the bench during their defeat at the Emirates last night.

Frank Lampard’s Blues were taught a footballing lesson by Arsenal in the first half yesterday. They smashed three past them and it could easily have been five or six. Luckily, the game ended 3-1, which is a much more respectable scoreline.

Petit was furious with Chelsea’s players, and he revealed the worrying incident he spotted on Chelsea’s bench during the game.

Emmanuel Petit says he saw Chelsea players arguing with each other on the bench

Chelsea have had an awful season in the Premier League.

They are currently 12th in the table, just 10 points above 19th-place Everton. That is just shocking, and things could get even more ugly in the coming weeks.

Petit, who played for both Arsenal and Chelsea back in the day, was really disappointed with the Blues. He had a real go at the players, but the interesting thing he said was about seeing a few of Frank Lampard’s men arguing with each other on the bench during the game.

When Ian Wright asked him about the game on Premier League Productions, Petit said: “Ian, I was very close to the Chelsea bench and I’ve seen some players having an argument between them, second half especially.

“I was very shocked in the first half, the attitude of the players, the body language – no response, no pride, no unity, no friendship. You can put 20 managers on the bench, you won’t change anything at all at the moment.

“They need to create something in the dressing room first and think of the manager afterwards. You can put the best manager on the bench right now, I think he doesn’t get the answer right now, there are too many players. It’s a mess.

“It was embarrassing to watch Chelsea in the first half. I feel pity and I feel sorry for the fans.”

TBR View:

It does seem like there is a lack of unity at Chelsea at the moment, but players arguing with each other while on the bench at the home of your London rivals is just not right.

A number of players in the Chelsea squad need to be moved on in the summer. There is no place for many of them, but can the Blues find buyers who will pay a decent price?

It will be extremely difficult for Todd Boehly and co, and it won’t be easy for Mauricio Pochettino, if he comes in, to get the best out of this side either if they continue to play and behave like this.

It will be really interesting to see what will happen at Chelsea after Lampard leaves this summer.

