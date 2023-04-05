Emmanuel Petit says he knows 50-year-old manager definitely won't be joining Tottenham











Emmanuel Petit has claimed that former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane won’t be moving to England anytime soon and effectively ruled him out of the race for the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte nine days ago and put his assistant Cristian Stellini in charge until the end of the season.

The Italian didn’t get off to an ideal start on Monday night as Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Spurs put in yet another lacklustre display which has led to fans urging the club to bring in a permanent manager immediately, rather than waiting until the summer.

One name who has surprisingly been linked with a switch to north London is Zinedine Zidane, with the 50-year-old currently out of work after two spells at Real Madrid.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

But France footballing legend, Emmanuel Petit, claims that he knows Zidane won’t be taking a job in England anytime soon.

Petit says Zidane won’t be joining Spurs or Chelsea

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Petit responded to speculation linking Zidane to Chelsea after Graham Potter’s departure on Sunday.

He said: “Zidane, he won’t come. Definitely. Do you know why? Because he doesn’t speak English.

“That’s the truth because I have known Zidane for ages and the way he manages players, he’s very close, he always talks to his players.

“So he wants the communication being a priority. Very important for him, he doesn’t want someone to translate everything he has to say publicly.”

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

It should hardly come as a surprise to Spurs fans that Zidane wouldn’t be interested in a move to north London.

The Frenchman has only ever managed at Madrid and it would be a huge shock to the system for him if he moved to Spurs.

It would also be a huge risk on Tottenham’s side too, despite the fact that Zidane has picked up four Champions League titles in Madrid. He’s unproven in the Premier League and more importantly, there is no evidence that he can succeed without a top side at his disposal.

Spurs seem to be in desperate need of a younger coach who is willing to build over a number of years.

Show all